School Assembly News Headlines Today, 17 September 2025: Reading news headlines in school assemblies holds great importance in shaping students’ awareness and knowledge of the world around them. Headlines provide a brief yet impactful summary of current events, allowing students to stay updated on national, international, sports, business, and cultural happenings. This practice helps in developing the habit of regular news reading, which is essential for becoming an informed and responsible citizen. When students listen to or read headlines daily, they improve their general knowledge, vocabulary, and communication skills. Below, check and read important national, international, sports, entertainment and business stories during daily assembly.

National News For School Assembly

Torrential rains have triggered flooding and landslides in northern and northeastern India.

have triggered flooding and landslides in northern and northeastern India. The Supreme Court has directed that local body elections in Maharashtra must be held by January 31, 2026.

The India Meteorological Department has raised a yellow alert for several districts in Karnataka, warning of continued heavy rainfall.

International News For School Assembly

Through its Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme and other international development partnerships, India is increasingly seen not just as a recipient of aid but as a significant development partner.

Tensions rose in the Asia Cup after a missed handshake between India and Pakistan.

The UK has announced that its Typhoon fighter jets will begin air defence missions over Poland as part of NATO’s newly formed “Eastern Sentry” mission.

Sports News For School Assembly

Indian speed skater Anandkumar Velkumar made history by winning India’s first-ever gold medal at the Speed Skating World Championships in China.

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Devendra Jhajharia expects India to win over 20 medals at the upcoming World Para-Athletics Championship in New Delhi.

Smriti Mandhana has reclaimed the top spot among women batters in the ICC ODI rankings.

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda’s film has “Saiyaara” topped OTT charts shortly after its Netflix debut.

Jolly LLB 3, the third part of this courtroom comedy‐drama starring Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi, is set to release on September 19.

The Maharashtra government is planning a new film city on 60 acres near Navargaon, as part of a broader cultural revival plan.

Business News For School Assembly

IndiGo will begin direct flights between Mumbai and Copenhagen starting October 8, 2025.

The Indian government is preparing an Export Promotion Mission to the Union Cabinet, proposing a support package of about INR 25,000 crore.

India’s equity markets saw gains at the opening on hopes that trade discussions between India and the US would continue.

News headlines in schools promote discipline and time management, as information is shared concisely and effectively. It also encourages teamwork among students who prepare and present the news.

