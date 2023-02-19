Meerut (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) Bodies of a couple with bullet injuries were found in a house in Pepla village here on Sunday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said both the man and woman were aged around 19 years.

While the man was shot in his head, the woman had sustained bullet injuries on her chest, he said.

He said it is being probed whether the man shot the girl and later committed suicide or was it a case of murder.

Police have detained the father and brother of the woman in whose house the bodies were recovered and probing the matter, the SP added.

