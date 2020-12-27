Hamirpur (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) The body of a 42-year-old man, who had jumped into a river in an inebriated state a few days ago, has been found trapped in bushes, police said on Sunday.

The man, Hari Singh Rajput, and his three friends were consuming alcohol near the river on Wednesday when someone alerted them about police presence there, Station House Officer of the Muskara police station Rajesh Chandra Tripathi said.

Fearing arrest, all the four men jumped into the river and the body of Rajput was missing.

The body was found on Saturday and it has been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)