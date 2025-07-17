Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Bombay High Court has approved the relocation of Mahadevi, an ailing elephant currently in Kolhapur, to the Radhe Krishna Elephant Welfare Trust, a specialised elephant care centre in Jamnagar.

The move comes in response to concerns raised over her health and overall well-being.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: When Will Central Government Employees Get 30-34% Hike? Check Details.

The trust, supported by Anant Ambani's Vantara initiative, is known for its dedicated care, veterinary expertise, and expansive natural enclosures. Designed to offer long-term rehabilitation, the facility has been at the forefront of animal welfare in India.

Reports presented to the court indicated that Mahadevi was suffering from severe injuries and needed a better environment to heal and thrive. After reviewing her condition and the available facilities, the High Court concluded that her best chance at healing lies in a sanctuary purpose-built for elephant care.

Also Read | Diarrhea Outbreak Kills 4 in 8 Days in Jharkhand's Dumka Village, Several Others Fall Ill; Containment Efforts Continue.

Invoking the parens patriae principle to safeguard the rights of the "voiceless and hapless Mahadevi", in its ruling, the court said, "We have considered and chosen the survival of the elephant and its right to quality life, over and above the rights of men to use the elephant."

The panel also quoted the words of Lawrence Anthony from his book 'The Elephant Whisperer' to support the argument for better treatment of the elephants.

This decision marks a compassionate step toward recognising the emotional and physical needs of animals who cannot voice their suffering. With this transfer, Mahadevi is expected to receive focused treatment and the peaceful surroundings essential for her recovery.

The Jamnagar-based sanctuary offers a robust ecosystem of veterinary staff, natural foraging space, and continuous care, ensuring elephants like Mahadevi are given a second chance at a dignified, comfortable life. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)