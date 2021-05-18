Thane, May 18 (PTI) A minor boy and a 30-year-old man were killed after their scooter was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Mumbra in Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 8pm on Monday near Sainik Nagar and the vehicle was left mangled while the bodies of the two were unidentified at the time, Assistant Inspector Maruti Andale of Mumbra police station said.

"Using details of the vehicle, its owner was traced to Mulund East in Mumbai. He said he he had sold the vehicle two years ago through an agent. After more efforts, which included calling Mulund police with the intervention of the control room, we identified the dead as Karan Rathod (12) and his uncle Santosh Chavan, both residents of Mumbra," he said.

A case was registered under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act and efforts were on to trace the offending vehicle and nab the accused, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)