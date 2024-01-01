New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy and his uncle are suspected have drowned in Agra Canal in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, police said on Monday.

According to police, till evening, the divers and rescuers were searching for the duo in the canal.

The incident took place on December 31 evening, when Yash Kumar was playing near the canal, a police officer said, adding Yash wanted to clean his hand when he slipped into the canal.

"His uncle Sachin Paswan jumped into the canal to rescue him but he is also suspected to have drowned. Yash's elder brother claimed to have seen both of them drowning," the officer said.

Police said a special team comprising 27 trained members have been called from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Dwarka with three more boats. The rescuers were also taking help of a hydra (big sized) machine in carrying out the operation.

