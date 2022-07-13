New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI)The Father of a seven-year-old child, who was murdered at a private school in Haryana's Gurugram district in 2017, Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over the Supreme Court verdict which said the accused juvenile be examined afresh to ascertain whether he should be tried as an adult or not for the alleged crime.

Barun Chandra Thakur, the father of the deceased boy, said the family has come back to the same situation where it was in 2018.

"It's very difficult for a middle-class family to fight for so long for justice. Today again we came back to the situation where we were in the earlier months of 2018. It seems difficult to get speedy justice for a 7-year-old innocent kid and society.

"Now we have come to know that our justice delivery system is very complicated. Our fight for justice got prolonged and became more difficult but still, we will continue to fight for justice," Thakur told PTI.

The top court said the juvenile accused in the 2017 murder should be examined afresh to ascertain whether he should be tried as an adult, saying "the fate of the child in conflict with law should not be taken without conducting a meticulous psychological evaluation."

The top court agreed with the finding of the Punjab and Haryana High Court that further assessment of the accused ought to have been carried out once the psychologist had recommended so and had also suggested the name of the institute.

A bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Vikram Nath dismissed the appeals filed by the father of the deceased child challenging the October 11, 2018 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

