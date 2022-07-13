Gurugram, July 13: A 36-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a minor girl, who was looking for a job in Faridabad to help improve her family’s financial condition.

Police said the girl, a 16-year-old who belongs to the city, was searching for a job when she met the accused outside the office of a private company, reported TOI.

According to police, Firoz, a tailor who lives in Palla village of Faridabad, took the girl's phone number and told her that he would call her if he had any leads.

On June 25, the accused called the girl and asked her to meet in Palla.

He said he would take her to meet a potential employer. When the girl reached there, he forcible dragged her to an isolated spot and raped her.

The 16-year-old later managed to get back home and told her parents about the incident, police said.

The parents filed a complaint at the Women’s Police Station Central in Faridabad.

Cops tracked down Firoz – who belongs to Siwan in Bihar – to Noida and arrested him from there on Tuesday.

“The accused was produced before the court for questioning and has been sent to the jail,” a police officer said.

He has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

