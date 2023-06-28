Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], June 28 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops intercepted a Pakistani drone that had violated the Indian airspace in Punjab's Tarn Taran district in the early hours of Wednesday, said officials.

On June 28, 2023 at around 1:09 am, BSF intercepted the movement of a suspected drone near Village Mehdipur, District Tarn Taran. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone," said BSF Punjab Frontier.

A joint search operation was carried out with Punjab Police on Wednesday morning after which at about 1:25 pm, a drone in broken condition was recovered from a farming field adjacent to the village Bhura Kohna," the BSF stated.

The recovered drone is a Hexacopter.

The BSF further said another Pakistani drone was recovered by joint efforts of the BSF and Punjab Police.

Earlier, on June 24, the troops of the BSF shot down a Pakistani drone that had intruded into the Indian airspace in Punjab's Tarn Taran sector.

The recovered drone was a Quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300 RTK series.

Earlier, the BSF shot and brought down a Pakistani drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

"BSF troops intercepted and brought down a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) that violated Indian airspace in Village Lakhana, Dist -Tarn Taran. Yet again, the nefarious designs of Pakistan have been foiled by BSF," BSF Punjab Frontier tweeted.

On June 22, the BSF in Punajb's Fazilka recovered a drone originating from the Pakistan side and two packets of suspected narcotics near the Abohar border.

"On specific information, alert BSF troops recovered a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) on June 22, during morning hours along with 2 kg (appx) suspected heroin near the international border in Jodhawala village of Fazilka district," BSF Punjab Frontier said.

It further stated that once again the vigilant BSF troops had thwarted the nefarious attempts to smuggle contraband through drones. (ANI)

