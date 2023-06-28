Mumbai, June 28: The CUET (PG) Admit Card 2023 for the upcoming June 30 exam has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who are appearing for the CUET (PG) 2023 Examination can now download their admit card from the official website of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in. To access their hall tickets for the CUET (PG) 2023 exam, candidates are required to use their Application Number and Date of Birth. It must be noted that the examination is scheduled to take place on June 30, 2023. Paramedical Course in Coimbatore: Cheran Group of Institutions Invites Applications for 2023 Admissions.

“The Admit Cards are live for 30th June 2023. The candidates are advised to download their Examination Admit Card for CUET (PG) - 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin,” said NTA in an official notice. IIT Bombay Ranks in Top 150 QS World University Rankings List: Indian Institute Secures 149th Rank Globally, Climbing 23 Positions.

How To Download CUET PG Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Once on homepage, Click on 'CUET PG 2023 admit card' link.

Enter the required login details and click on submit.

CUET PG 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

If any candidate encounters any issues while downloading or checking the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card for CUET (PG) 2023, they can seek assistance by sending an email to cuet-pg@nta.ac.in. Alternatively, they can also contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 for further support and guidance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2023 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).