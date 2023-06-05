Amritsar, June 5: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics across the Attari-Wagah border, officials said on Monday. Pakistani Drone Shot Down: BSF Shoots Down Pakistan UAV Carrying Narcotics Near International Border in Punjab; Smuggler Arrested.

According to officials, the Pakistani drone, which violated Indian airspace, was intercepted and shot down by alert BSF personnel in Amritsar. Pakistani Drone Shot Down in Punjab: BSF Shoots Down Pakistan UAV Carrying Narcotics Near International Border in Amritsar.

"The gross weight of the recovered consignment of suspected narcotics is approximately 3.2 kg," the officials said in a statement. Further reports are awaited.

