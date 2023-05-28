Punjab, May 28: Border Security Forces (BSF) on Sunday shot down a drone and arrested a smuggler along with 3.2 kg of hybrid heroin near the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab, a senior official said.

Speaking with ANI, Sanjay Gaur, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), BSF said, "On May 28, BSF troops shot down a drone. A person was also arrested and 3.2 kg of hybrid heroin was recovered from his possession". Pakistani Drone Shot Down in Punjab: BSF Shoots Down Pakistan UAV Carrying Narcotics Near International Border in Amritsar.

"The preliminary interrogation of the accused was done. Further interrogation of the accused will be carried out later today," the DIG BSF added. BSF has shot down another drone near India-Pakistan International Border (IB) in Punjab's Amritsar and arrested a smuggler alongwith narcotics consignment on Saturday evening, the force said today. Pakistani Drones Shot Down: BSF Shoots Down Two Pakistan UAVs Trying to Enter India Crossing International Border in Punjab.

BSF personnel deployed near Dhanoe village in Khurd district in Amritsar shoot down and intercepted the drone after they heard a buzzing sound of the drone at about 9:35 pm yesterday.

