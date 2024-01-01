Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], December 31 (ANI): As 2023 comes to an end Border Security Force, Punjab Frontier responsible for safeguarding the 553 Km long varied, tough and challenging Indo-Pakistan border managed to bring down 107 Drones and seized 442.395 Kgs of Heroin, 23 Weapons, 505 rounds of ammunition and killed 3 Pakistan intruders and apprehended 23 Pakistan Nationals, as per an official statement from BSF.

"BSF has successfully detected and downed 107 Drones and seized 442.395 Kgs of Heroin, 23 Weapons, 505 Rounds of ammunition, killed 3 Pakistan intruders and apprehended 23 Pakistan Nationals including 2 smugglers, 14 Bangladeshi Nationals and 95 Indian suspects including 35 smugglers, in different incidents," read the statement.

While being watchful, BSF troops have also displayed humanitarian approach and handed over 12 Pak Nationals to Pakistan Rangers, who had inadvertently crossed the International Border.

Apart from the above, during the unprecedented flood situation in the bordering districts of Punjab i.e. Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur, BSF conducted various rescue and relief operations and evacuated more than 10,000 villagers and families living on border in the flood-prone areas of Ravi and Sutlaj Rivers and rescued them to the safer areas.

This initiative was also appreciated by Punjab government and the people of border villages.

Apart from that BSF also ensures the well-being of civilians through various Civic Action Programs. These programs encompass free medical camps, skill development training, organising coaching of CAPF and army recruitment, sports tournaments and cultural activities.

To create awareness against the menace of drugs amongst the youths and local populace of bordering areas, cycle rallies, awareness campaigns and walkathons have been organized by BSF with active participation of local youths, which has been appreciated by people from all walks of society.

In true spirit of "JAI JAWAN JAI KISSAN" to assist the border framers and for speedy disposal of their problems, meetings with the farmers are being held by respective Company Commanders, Commandants and DIGs and during these their problems are solved on the spot.

In the current year, the BSF commemorated several events, including International Yoga Day, Environment Day, Meri Mati Mera Desh Champaign, National Sports Day and National Unity Day.

Furthermore, awareness drives like "Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta - Swachhata Abiyaan" and Vigilance Awareness Week were conducted at Frontier HQ Jalandhar and across all under command Sectors and Units, extending up to Border Outposts (BOPs).

A Pension Adalat for the redressal of pension-related grievances for BSF pensioners and a Rozgar Mela were also organized at Frontier HQ Jalandhar.

A significant milestone was achieved with the inauguration of the tallest flagpole (418 feet) in the Indian sub-continent at ICP Attari, by Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari.

Alongside these accomplishments, initiatives were undertaken to enhance basic infrastructure at the grassroots level, providing maximum facilities to Jawans in the Punjab Frontier. Furthermore, Family Welfare Centers, functional in each unit and HQ, cater to the welfare of Jawans and their families by offering various civil and vocational courses. (ANI)

