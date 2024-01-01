New Delhi, December 31: RSS national executive member Indresh Kumar on Sunday appealed to Muslims to chant "Shri Ram, Jai Ram, Jai Jai Ram" at mosques, dargahs and madrassas on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. Speaking at an event here, he said "about 99 percent" of Muslims and other non-Hindus in India belong to the country. "They will continue to be so because we have common ancestors. They have changed their religion, not the country."

The RSS leader appealed to the people practising Islam, Christianity, Sikhism or any other faith to join the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya by offering prayers at their respective religious places for "peace, harmony and brotherhood". He was addressing an event organised here to release book: "Ram Mandir, Rashtra Mandir - A Common Heritage".

Kumar, who is also the chief patron of RSS-linked Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), said, "We have common ancestors, common faces and a common dream identity. We all belong to this country, we have nothing to do with foreigners." "The MRM has appealed, and I am reiterating today, that chant 'Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram' 11 times at dargahs, maktabs, madrassas and masjid, 11 times. For the rest you follow your way of worship," he said.

"I appeal to gurdwaras, churches and all religious places that they magnificently decorate their Ibadat Gah and prayer halls on January 22, between 11-2 pm, and watch this (consecration ceremony at Ram Temple) event on TV. "Pray for peace, harmony and brotherhood in India and across the world," he said and urged all the non-Hindus to consider lighting "chirag" (diyas) as well in the evening.

The RSS leader also took potshots at National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah's reported remark that Lord Ram does not only belong to Hindus alone but everyone in the world. "He said Ram belongs to everyone, not just Hindus. When did we say that it is not so?" Kumar said, and asked Abdullah to make "people in the group he is in" understand that Lord Ram belongs to "them as well". "He should tell the INDIA alliance also that Ram belongs to everyone. Hence, there is no need to get an invitation (to attend consecration ceremony)," the RSS leader added.

Addressing the event, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said India's "gyan parampara" is full of teachings that seek to convey that "only a petty mind" would carry thoughts such as "this is mine and that is yours". "To those who have a big heart and a broad mind, the entire world is their own qunba (family). Gyan parampara, on which India's culture is based, is full of this teaching," he added.