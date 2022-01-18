Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], January 18 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) recovered three IEDs from Malkangiri on Tuesday.

The three tiffin IEDs were recovered adjacent to the foot track connecting villages Sadaram and Bhajaguda, thwarting a possible threat to operating troops in Swabhiman Anchal, Malkangiri, said BSF.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

