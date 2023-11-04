Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 4 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a Pakistani drone from a field on the outskirts of Dhanoe Khurd village in Punjab's Amritsar during a search operation on Friday, BSF Punjab Frontier said in a statement.

According to officials, on specific information regarding the presence of a drone, a search operation was launched by BSF on the outskirts of Dhanoe Khurd village.

Also Read | Earthquake in Delhi Today: Strong Quake of Magnitude 6.4 Jolts Nepal, Tremors Felt in North India Including Delhi-NCR (Watch Videos).

"On specific intelligence input, @BSF_Punjab & @PunjabPoliceInd (@AmritsarRPolice ) launched a joint search operation & recovered 01 Pakistani #drone (quadcopter, Model-DJI Mavic 3 Classic) from a field, in the outskirts of Village- Dhanoe Khurd, District- Amritsar, #Punjab," said BSF Punjab Frontier in a post on 'X'.

On November 1, BSF foiled a narcotics smuggling attempt and recovered a drone carrying contraband drugs weighing around 3.242 kg near Amritsar's Rajatal village. (ANI)

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: United Muslim Forum Extends Support to BRS for Upcoming Polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)