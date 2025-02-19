Lucknow, Feb 19 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra on Wednesday condemned former MP Udit Raj's recent comments targeting his party chief Mayawati, calling them "disgusting, shameful, insulting and reprehensible".

Demanding immediate action from the BJP government and police, Mishra said that failure to arrest Raj would suggest a collaboration between the saffron party and Congress.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow earlier on Monday, the former MP claimed that Mayawati's "political power remained intact for a long time" despite her "misbehavior, corruption and greed".

Raj further stated that the BSP chief had "strangled the social movement" and that "now the time has come to strangle Mayawati".

"The disgusting, shameful, insulting, and reprehensible statement made by senior Congress leader and former MP Udit Raj on Hon'ble Sister Kumari Mayawati is not only an insult to her, but a strong attack on the dignity of the Dalits of the entire Bahujan Samaj and self-respecting Indians," Mishra said in a series of posts on X.

"This is a disgusting proof of the anti-Dalit, anti-women and casteist mentality of the Congress. This party had also insulted Dr Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in the same way, which led him to resign from the post of Law Minister," he said.

Mishra also praised Mayawati for her contributions to governance and said she "established the rule of law in UP due to which criminals were afraid".

"The four-time Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the first Dalit woman changed the definition of governance. She established the rule of law in UP due to which criminals were afraid. She implemented historic decisions to provide justice to Dalits, backward classes, and the deprived and stood firm against corruption, capitalist lobby and casteist politics," he said.

Turning his attention to the Congress, Mishra added, "Spewing venom against Behenji, who empowered crores of exploited and deprived people, shows the level of politics and corrupt mentality of Congress party and its leaders."

Mishra also accused the Congress of using Raj's remarks as part of a larger political strategy.

The BSP leader said the "Dalit and backward classes of India have completely rejected the speeches and dramas of the Congress party and its irresponsible leaders".

"In this frustration, the Congress party is making its leaders say such baseless things and openly threatening to kill. Congress leaders, who are also spokespersons of the party in the press conference, could not have dared to give such statements unless directed by the top leaders of the party. All this proves that Rahul Gandhi's love for Dalits is just a hoax, a false pretense, and political drama," he added.

Taking aim at the Samajwadi Party, Mishra criticized former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's silence on the issue.

"Akhilesh Yadav, who talks about social justice on every platform, is indirectly supporting such a disgusting statement by keeping silent on this matter. His silence exposes his real face," he said.

Mishra warned that the Dalit community, backward classes and all self-respecting Indians would respond strongly to the Congress' actions.

"If the BJP government and the police system do not register an FIR and arrest such a person, then it will have to be believed that the BJP government is in collusion with Congress and has a completely anti-Dalit and anti-women mentality," he said.

