Mumbai, February 19: The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) oversees the Bodoland Lottery Department, which will declare the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. This popular and authorized lottery announces its winning numbers in three phases each day: at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. The Bodoland Lottery Result of today is available on the official website, bodolotteries.com. Participants can click here to view the Bodoland Lottery Result and check the winners list for Wednesday's draw.

Skip the clutter of ads and download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format by clicking here. This file contains a comprehensive list of winners and their ticket numbers. The Bodoland Lottery features several major draws, including Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, and Vishnu. Keep reading to learn how and where to access today's Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format, along with the full list of winners and their respective ticket numbers.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result is published daily in PDF format on the official website, bodolotteries.com, at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Participants can easily download the results from the site for quick access to the winning ticket numbers. As a government-regulated platform, it ensures transparency and accuracy, providing a reliable source compared to unofficial ones. To view the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format, you can access the direct link here.

Although betting and gambling are prohibited in India, lotteries are legal in at least 13 states, with some operated by state governments. Winning the lottery is based solely on luck, and there is no guaranteed method to win. LatestLY encourages readers to not consider lottery winnings as a dependable source of financial security.

