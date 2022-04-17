Jammu, Apr 17 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district have seized a bus after a video showing the vehicle being driven dangerously was widely circulated on social media, an official spokesperson said on Sunday.

In the video, the driver of the bus, plying on the Udhampur-Lander village route, was seen driving dangerously, the official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Ram Navami Violence: Police Confirm PFI Mumbra President Abdul Matin Shekhani is Absconding.

"The motor vehicle department in Udhampur took swift action and seized the vehicle for dangerous driving and for putting human lives at risk, one of contravention of the Motor Vehicle Act," the official said.

Proceedings have been initiated for suspension of driver's driving license and the route permit, spokesperson said.

Also Read | Telangana: Mahbubnagar Administration Translocates Four 100-Year-Old Trees From Roads and Buildings Guest House to KCR Urban Eco Park.

The official added that another vehicle on the same route has also been seized for plying without documents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)