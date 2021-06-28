Mumbai, Jun 28 (PTI) Ebixcash on Monday said state-run lender Punjab National Bank has selected it as the network integrator.

The company will be designing, monitoring, and managing PNB's enterprise-wide area network (EWAN) for three years beginning July 1, and deploy over 1,000 employees, as per an official statement.

************************************************ Mondelez announces undisclosed grant to Hasiru Dala to recycle MLP waste

*Confectionary maker Mondelez on Monday announced an undisclosed grant to the non-profit Hasiru Dala to recycle Multi-Layered Plastic (MLP) waste.

The NGO will be creating sustainable furniture boards for creating tables, benches, and for other uses from the non-biodegradable waste, as per an official statement.

************************************************ Sachin Bansal's Navi Mutual Fund launches Nifty 50 index fund

* Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal-promoted Navi Mutual Fund on Monday launched a Nifty 50 index fund which will be tracking the Mumbai benchmark.

v The new fund offer will open for ten days from July 3 and charge an expense ratio of 0.06 per cent from investors, as per an official statement.

************************************************ Vedanta rolls out promotional scheme for MSMEs

*Vedanta Ltd on Monday said that it has rolled out an attractive promotional scheme for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Under the company's Vedanta Saathi programme, MSMEs can avail a discount of Rs 500 per tonne on the first 500 tonnes of purchase of aluminum, zinc, lead, silver, steel, and pig iron, on a first come first served basis, the company said in a statement.

The scheme will be live for this week.

For eligibility, MSMEs must have manufacturing operations in the metals business, with an actual manufacturing setup, and must possess Udyog Aadhaar Number (UAN) and registration certificate.

