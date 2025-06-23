New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): As the vote counting for the assembly by-elections in five constituencies got underway, the official trends by the Election Commission from Kerala's Nilambur seat show UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath of Congress leading by 2,286 votes over LDF's M Swaraj of CPI(M) in the fourth round of counting.

The bypoll for the Nilambur seat was necessitated after the resignation of Left Democratic Front independent legislator PV Anvar, who later joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) after his acrimonious break-up with the ruling alliance.

In the Ludhiana West (Punjab) Assembly by-election, AAP's Sanjeev Arora is leading over Congress's Bharat Bhushan Ashu by 2,482 votes in the second round of counting. BJP's Jiwan Gupta is trailing in third position.

The bypoll was necessitated after AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi died of a self-inflicted bullet injury in January this year.

In the Kaliganj, West Bengal seat, TMC's Alifa Ahmed is leading over Congress's Kabil Uddin Shaikh by 2715 votes in the first round of counting. BJP's Ashish Ghosh is trailing in the third position.

The by-poll was necessitated after the death of TMC leader Nasiruddin Ahmed.

In the Visavadar, Gujarat Assembly by-election, BJP's Kirit Patel is leading over AAP's Gopal Italia by 150 votes in the third round of counting. Congress's Nitin Ranpariya is trailing in the third position.

The Visavadar seat fell vacant after Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai resigned.

In Gujarat's Kadi Assembly by-election, BJP's Rajendra Chavda is leading over Congress's Ramesh Chavda by 5,752 votes in the third round of counting. AAP's Jagdish Chavda is trailing in the third position.

The Kadi bye-election was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki in February this year.

Counting of votes is ongoing in the high-stakes assembly by-elections in five constituencies across Nilambur seat in Kerala, Ludhiana West seat in Punjab, Kaliganj seat in West Bengal, and Visavadar and Kadi seats in Gujarat. (ANI)

