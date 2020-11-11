Pune, Nov 11 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman IT professional was allegedly robbed off cash and valuables worth Rs 1.80 lakh by two men, including her car driving instructor, in Pune's Kondhwa area, police said on Wednesday.

Prime accused Rajesh Singh, who is known to the complainant's father, and his accomplice have been on the run since Tuesday morning when the incident occurred, a Kondhwa police officer said.

"On Tuesday morning, Singh came to the woman's house in Salunkhe Vihar area along with his friend on the pretext of teaching her car driving," he said.

"After initially driving the car in NIBM, Undri, and Pisoli areas, the duo tied the hands of the woman, gagged her, and forced her to transfer Rs 40,000 through a mobile payment app," he said.

The accused duo also forced the victim to reveal her ATM card PIN and withdrew Rs 10,000 from an ATM of a bank, he said, adding that they also snatched her gold ornaments before fleeing.

"We have registered a case against the duo under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a search is on to trace them," he added.

