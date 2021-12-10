A person died while another suffered injuries after a car from the convoy of the Andhra Pradesh Education Minister allegedly hit a bike on Thursday in Prakasam district.

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): A person died while another suffered injuries after a car from the convoy of the Andhra Pradesh Education Minister allegedly hit a bike on Thursday in Prakasam district.

The injured was sent to a nearby hospital in Kurnool.

Also Read | RFL Scam Case: Delhi Police Arrests Former Religare CEO Krishnan Subramanian in Rs 2,300 Crore RFL Scam Case.

The accident took place on National Highway at Gobburu in Pedaraveedu Mandal in Prakasam district.

P. Rajesh, Police Sub Inspector of Peddaraveedu, informed ANI over the phone that a case has been registered against the car driver of the minister.

Also Read | Apple Temporarily Shuts Texas Store After Its Staff Members Test Positive for COVID-19: Report.

He informed that a couple - B. Mahesh and his wife Malleswari - were riding on their bike.

"The car coming from the opposite direction hit them in which Mahesh, 31, died on the spot while his wife got severe injuries. When the accident happened, the minister was not in the car and that the car had been given for the servicing purpose a couple of days back," Rajesh said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)