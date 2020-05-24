India News | Carcass of Giant Sperm Whale Found in Odisha's Kendrapara

Kendrapara (Odisha) [India], May 24 (ANI): Carcass of a sperm whale was found in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Kendrapara here on Saturday.
Divisional Forest Officer, BR Das said, "It has been identified as a sperm whale. Its length is slightly over 40m. Death may be due to cyclone Amphan. The reason will be ascertained after postmortem".
The sperm whales are the largest toothed whale in the world. (ANI)
