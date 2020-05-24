India News | Carcass of Giant Sperm Whale Found in Odisha's Kendrapara

Kendrapara (Odisha) [India], May 24 (ANI): Carcass of a sperm whale was found in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Kendrapara here on Saturday.

Divisional Forest Officer, BR Das said, "It has been identified as a sperm whale. Its length is slightly over 40m. Death may be due to cyclone Amphan. The reason will be ascertained after postmortem".

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 7 New COVID-19 Deaths, 248 Fresh Infections: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 23, 2020.

The sperm whales are the largest toothed whale in the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)