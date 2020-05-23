India has reported the sharpest single-day spike of 6654 coronavirus cases. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India now stands at 1,25,101. Nepal has reported 32 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 548 in the country. Chennai police arrested DMK Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi for his alleged hate speech against people from scheduled castes (SC) community on 14th February 2020.

New Delhi, May 23: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases worldwide has risen to 5,303,992, including 340,003 deaths and 2,158,562 recoveries. The United States remained the worst-hit country in the coronavirus outbreak. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the US has topped 95,000, reaching 95,276. It has recorded 1,645,094 coronavirus cases - highest so far. Catch live updates on the global coronavirus outbreak and other important stories in this live breaking news blog. Donald Trump Urges US State Governors to Allow Places of Worship to Reopen Immediately As Country Moves Towards Lifting of Lockdown.

At least 60 people were killed as a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) passenger plane from Lahore to Karachi crashed minutes before landing at the Jinnah International Airport on Friday. Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand and some other parts of the world will look for the moon this evening. If the moon is sighted, Eid or Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated on Sunday, May 24. If the moon does not appear, Muslims will celebrate Eid festival on Monday, May 25. Eid Moon Sighting in India Today: Will Eid-al-Fitr be Celebrated on May 24? Hilal Committees to Take Final Call.

In Italy, one of the most affected countries, a further 130 COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's death toll to 32,616. However, France saw a further decline in coronavirus-related hospitalisation. Another 351 COVID-19 patients died in Britain recently, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 36,393. The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases across Africa have surpassed 100,000.

India on Friday broke its own 24-hour record adding 6,088 cases in a single day as the total number of coronavirus cases touched 1,18,447. Of the total cases on Friday, 66,330 are active. At least 148 new fatalities were also reported in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,583. So far 48,534 people have been cured, including 3,233 in the last 24 hours, said the Health Ministry.