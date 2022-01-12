Etah (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) Remains of, what was alleged, over a dozen cows were found on Wednesday in a field in Navi Nagar village in Pilua area here, police said.

As soon as the villagers saw the remains they informed the police following which senior officers rushed to the spot and got them buried using earth digging machines.

Pramod Kumar, a local, said cow and 'govansh' (cattle) were killed on Tuesday night and when they reached the field they informed the police.

Additional SP, Dhananjay Khushwah said an FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons for killing cows and cattle.

A probe is on in the matter, he said.

