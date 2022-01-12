State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card of the candidates of CBO recruitment exam 2022 on their official website on January 11. Through the CBO recruitment exam 2022, SBI is looking to fill up the 1226 vacancies for Circle Based Officer (CBO) post. The candidates can download the admit card from the bank’s career page on their official website- sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The written exam for the Circle Based Officer posts is to be held on January 23. The written exam will be followed by an interview round. SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 is the mandatory document to appear for the exam. Odisha Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2020 Released At opsconline.gov.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket:

Visit the career section of SBI on their website at sbi.co.in/web/careers

Click on “RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS”

Click on the admit card link

Enter registration/roll number and date of birth to login

SBI CBO admit card 2022 will appear on screen

Download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

