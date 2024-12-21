India News | Case Against Rahul Gandhi in Connection with Scuffle is 'fabricated': Kerala LoP

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], December 21 (ANI): Congress leader and Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Saturday alleged that the case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a scuffle on the Parliament premises is a "fabricated" one.

He also accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing power to frame the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

"It is a fabricated case. Everybody knows that we fought for justice and Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Home Minister of India mistreated Babasaheb Ambedkar. So we demand an apology and a resignation from the Home Minister," Satheesan told ANI.

"We demand at least an apology from the Home Minister of India. They are misusing their power and taking a case against Rahul Gandhi. We will fight against that," he added.

The case against Rahul Gandhi was handed over to the Crime Branch, Delhi Police said on Friday.

The FIR was lodged in the Parliament Street police station after Hemang Joshi, BJP MP from Vadodara, filed a complaint on Thursday. In the complaint, Rahul Gandhi was accused of "physical assault and incitement" during the scuffle in which two BJP MPs, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, were injured.

Meanwhile, the Congress party is going to organise nationwide protests on December 24 (Tuesday) against the remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on B R Ambedkar.

All party Members of Parliament (MPs) and Central Working Committee (CWC) members are also going to hold press conferences December 22 (Sunday) and 23 (Monday) on Shah's comments.

General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal has issued a circular to all party leaders. The circular, accessed by ANI, mentions that a 'Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman March' will be taken out in every district of the country.

The march will start with garlanding a statue of Ambedkar and will continue till a memorandum is submitted to respect District Magistrates (DM).

At the press conferences, the MPs and CWC members are set to address reporters in their respective constituencies.

During the Parliament winter session, which concluded yesterday, INDIA bloc MPs took out multiple protests since HM Amit Shah's remarks in Parliament on December 18, criticising Congress for making it a 'fashion' to take Ambedkar's name.

"If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar then they would have got heaven for seven lives," Shah had said. (ANI)

