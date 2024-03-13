Bhojpur (Bihar) [India], March 13 (ANI): A case has been registered against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his 'eradication' remarks on Sanatana Dharma in Bihar.

The Case has been registered under section 298 of the IPC.

The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Bhojpur, Arrah has put up the case against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, for his appearance on April 1.

Section 298 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) states that intentionally hurting someone's religious feelings by words, sounds, gestures, or objects is a criminal offence.

Earlier, the Madras High Court refused to issue quo warranto against Tamil Nadu ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin and PK Sekar Babu and DMK MP A Raja in connection with remarks on Sanatan Dharma.

On March 4, the Supreme Court questioned Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remarks calling for the eradication of 'Sanatana Dharma' and told him that he is "not a layman but a minister".

Stalin had approached the apex court seeking clubbing of multiple FIRs registered against him in several states over his remarks.

DMK leader Stalin made remarks comparing 'Sanatana Dharma' to diseases like 'malaria' and 'dengue' while advocating for its elimination on the grounds that it was rooted in the caste system and historical discrimination.

Minister Sekar Babu, who heads the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, faced criticisms for participating in the conference on Sanatan Dharma, where Udhayanidhi went on an explosive rant, thereby violating his oath of office.

DMK MP A Raja earlier this week stoked a row by stating that Tamil Nadu will never accept BJP's ideology of "this is Jai Sri Ram, this is Bharat mata ki jai."

"If you say it's this God, this is Jai Sri Ram, this is Bharat Mata ki jai, then we and Tamil Nadu will never accept Bharat Mata and Jai Shri Ram," Raja had said while addressing a public event in Madurai. (ANI)

