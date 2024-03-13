Thane, March 13: A 71-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district has allegedly been cheated of Rs 72.67 lakh after being lured with good returns on his insurance policy, police said on Wednesday.

The man, resident of Khoni village in Dombivli area, received a call from a woman on February 19 informing him about the benefits and other details of the insurance policy which he had already taken. Insurance Policy Scam: Man Arrested by Delhi Police for Duping Multiple People of Crores of Rupees on Pretext of Insurance Policies.

He was then directed to five persons who, under different pretexts, made him pay Rs 72,67,683. But later when the man sought his money, the accused gave evasive replies and later stopped taking his calls, an official from Manpada police station said. Following a complaint by the man, the police on Monday night registered a case against unidentified persons under relevant provisions, the official said.