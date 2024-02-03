New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Saturday announced the successful completion of the re-carpeting and refurbishment work of Runway 10/28 (RWY 10/28 - also known as the second runway) at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

According to the airport sources, the runway has been handed over to Air Traffic Control (ATC) for commercial operations from February 03, 2024.

Also Read | Bimlendra Jha Resigns From JSPL: Jindal Steel and Power MD Quits From Company Citing Personal Reasons.

Now, Delhi Airport has four operational runways, the sources said.

Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, in a post on X, confirmed that the CAT III enabled Runway 10/28 at the Delhi Airport has been operationalised today.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party Leader Arrested for Rape, Abortion of Woman in Pratapgarh; Wife Absconding.

https://x.com/JM_Scindia/status/1753731029842714864?s=20

DIAL had undertaken the much-needed re-carpeting work of the 3,813 metres and 45-metre-wide second runway in the middle of September 2023, just after the conclusion of the historic G20 Summit.

Re-carpeting work of the runway was completed in December 2023, post which Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) operationalization was taken up.

DIAL undertook the rehabilitation work of Runway 10/28 for improved passenger experience including the induction of a few additional taxiways.

With the completion of rehabilitation work, Delhi Airport will be future-ready to undertake operations at its full capacity.

The passenger handling capacity of its three terminals would increase to 100 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and the airside capacity will enhance to handle 140 MPPA.

DIAL undertook re-carpeting works, which included milling of entire length of the runway and overlaying it with Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB).

Polymer-modified bitumen (PMB) is bitumen combined with one or more polymer materials which enhances the mechanical properties of the bitumen material. PMB can withstand heavy-duty traffic and extreme weather conditions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)