New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The CBI has arrested three accused people in connection with a Rs 2.5 crore alleged fake postage stamps scam, officials said on Wednesday.

It is alleged that a former sub-post master (now deceased) of Lakhaoti, Bulandshahar, in a criminal conspiracy with others, allowed booking of registered articles worth Rs 2.78 crore from May 2023 to November 2024 using fake postage stamps, they said.

"...whereas, the actual sale of postage stamps at Lakhaoti Sub Post Office was only Rs 28 lakh. Therefore, the aforesaid act of accused persons has caused wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 2.50 crore to the Postal Department and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves and others," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency found material evidence against the brother of the sub-post master, Pappu Singh, and two others -- Rajesh Kumar and his father, Mahendra Kumar -- who were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday.

