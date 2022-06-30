New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The CBI has registered an FIR against unidentified persons based on a complaint from the Prime Minister's Office that an imposter pretending to be a joint secretary solicited favours from an IPS officer posted in Chandigarh, officials said Thursday.

The complaint was filed by the PMO two months ago and the CBI has now taken over the probe.

"It has come to the notice of this office that Manoj Kumar Meena, IPS(2012, AGMUT) posted in Chandigarh has been approached by a person claiming to be Rohit Yadav, Joint Secretary, Prime Minster's Office (PMO) using mobile number 7009808342 and soliciting transfer of a police constable," the complaint, now converted into the FIR, alleged.

It said prima facie, it appears to be a case of impersonation of PMO official since no such call was made by such official and the number is also not of the official.

