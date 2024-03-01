New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will appeal against the acquittal of Abdul Karim Tunda, the main accused in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case, officials said on Friday.

The Terrorist and Anti-Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court on Thursday acquitted Abdul Karim Tunda in the 1993 serial blasts case.

The court acquitted Tunda due to a lack of evidence.

Advocate Shafqat Sultani of Tunda said that the CBI failed to present any strong evidence against Abdul Karim Tunda.

Two other accused, Irfan and Hameeduddin, have been sentenced to life imprisonment, taking the total to 12.

Abdul Karim Tunda is a key accused in the serial bomb blasts that took place in trains at Lucknow, Kanpur, Hyderabad, Surat and Mumbai on December 5 and 6 in 1993.

Two people were killed and several more were injured in the 1993 blasts that took place in trains in five cities.

The CBI had accused Tunda of being the mastermind behind the blasts on four trains on the first anniversary of the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition. (ANI)

