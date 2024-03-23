Chennai Super Kings (CSK) outclassed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in the first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 22. With this win, the defending champions find themselves at the top of the points table, while RCB are second as the other teams have not played yet. Meanwhile, below, you can check the IPL 2024 points table or team standings with Net Run Rate (NRR). IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17.

A total of ten teams will battle it out in the Indian Premier League 2024. The teams are divided into two virtual groups of five each. Group A of IPL 2024 comprises Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants; Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are part of Group B. The top four teams on the IPL 2024 points table will qualify for playoffs. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

IPL 2024 Points Table With NRR

Pos Teams P W L NR Pts NRR 1 CSK 1 1 0 0 2 0.779 2 RCB 1 0 1 0 0 -0.779 3 PBKS - - - - - - 4 DC - - - - - - 5 RR - - - - - - 6 SRH - - - - - - 7 KKR - - - - - - 8 LSG - - - - - - 9 GT - - - - - - 10 MI - - - - - -

(Updated after CSK vs RCB match)

(Abbreviations: P: Played, W: Won, L: Loss, NR: No Result, Pts: Points, NRR: Net Run Rate)

As per the IPL 2024 format, the teams will play other sides from the same group once and from the other group twice (home and away). Despite virtual groups, all the teams will be placed under a common points table. In order to limit the number of matches, a virtual group system has been introduced ever since the introduction of two new teams in the IPL. The winner of a match will get two points. In case, there is no result due to weather or other circumstances the two teams will get a point each. In case of a tie match Super Over will be played and the winner of the Super Over will get two points. If teams are tied on points, a side with superior NRR will take the higher rank.

