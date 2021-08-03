New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce class 10 results on Tuesday, according to officials.

"The results will be announced at 12 noon today," a senior official said.

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. The result will be announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.

