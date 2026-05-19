CBSE Re-Evaluation Portal Faces Glitches As Students Report Access Issues; Board Says Website Working Fine

New Delhi, May 19: Several Class 12 students attempting to apply for re-evaluation and verification of marks on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) portal reported technical glitches, including blank pages, unresponsive links and captcha-related issues, even as the board maintained that the website was functioning properly. The CBSE on Tuesday opened the post-result facilities for students through its official websites, CBSE and CBSE Re-evaluation Portal, amid concerns over lower-than-expected Class 12 scores and the implementation of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

However, many students alleged that they were unable to access the portal after the application window opened. Several candidates claimed that clicking on the re-evaluation link redirected them to a blank or non-responsive page. CBSE Class 12 Result Re-Evaluation 2026: Step-by-Step Guide To Apply Online at cbse.gov.in and cbseit.in As Re-Evaluation Window Opens Today.

"While registering on the CBSE official website to apply for the answer book of Class 12th, I am unable to register because the captcha is not visible -- not a single time but multiple times," a student posted on social media.

Responding to the complaints, CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said the portal was functioning properly and suggested that the issue could be related to internet connectivity. "The portal is working fine. I myself checked it by filing as a dummy candidate. There might be internet issues but the portal is working fine," Bhardwaj told ANI. The glitches have triggered frustration among students and parents, many of whom have already raised concerns over the evaluation process and the newly introduced OSM system. CBSE Makes 3 Languages Compulsory for Class 9 From July 2026: Full List of Languages Students Can Choose From.

Amid mounting criticism, the board has reduced the fee for verification and re-evaluation processes to Rs 100. The fee for obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer sheets has been slashed from Rs 700 to Rs 100, while the verification fee has also been reduced from Rs 500 to Rs 100. The fee for re-checking each question has been fixed at Rs 25.

CBSE begins accepting requests for re-evaluation from May 19. Applications for obtaining answer sheet copies will start from May 22, while students will be able to access their rechecked answer sheets between May 26 and May 29.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)