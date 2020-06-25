Ranchi, Jun 25 (PTI) The Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), a subsidiary of Coal India, on Thursday donated twenty crore rupees to the Jharkhand State Disaster Management Authority for the state governments fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the CCL, Gopal Singh handed the cheque to Chief Minister Hemant Soren here, an official release said.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 1,365 New COVID19 Cases & 58 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 25, 2020.

Expressing gratitude at the "social initiative" taken by the coal company, Soren said that everyone has a responsibility towards the society and the need of the hour was to work in tandem among all government and voluntary institutions to fight against the infection, it said.

Appreciating the work of the state government in fighting the pandemic, Singh said that the CCL stood by the state government in the fight against Covid-19.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Intra-District, Inter-District Movements of Passenger Buses Allowed Amid Lockdown.

"CCL is discharging its responsibilities with full commitment and patience. The CCL has provided assistance of more than Rs 1 crore to the local administration in its command areas across eight districts apart from this Rs 20 crore, said the release quoting Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)