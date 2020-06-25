Raipur, June 25: The Chhattisgarh government, headed by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Thursday allowed intra-district and inter-district movements of passenger buses in the state. An order in this regard has been issued by Chhattisgarh Transport Commissioner. The state government also issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for intra-district and inter-district movements of passenger buses, and said guidelines must be followed. Chhattisgarh: 15 More BSF Personnel Test Positive For COVID-19 in Kanker District.

Bus services across Chhattisgarh had been suspended since March 25 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The state has so far reported 2,419 confirmed coronavirus cases. Of them, 780 are active cases, while 1,627 people have recovered. The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 12 in Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh: Video Shows Health Worker Beating Up Labourer at Quarantine Centre in Rajnandgaon.

Chhattisgarh Allows Intra-District, Inter-District Movements of Passenger Buses:

Meanwhile, the state health department has asked people who had travelled on a Raipur-bound flight from Delhi on June 4 to stay in quarantine after one passenger of this flight tested positive for coronavirus. Passengers who landed at the Raipur airport by Vistara UK-797 flight on June 4 from Delhi are advised to remain in quarantine.

One passenger in the flight was detected COVID-19 positive, a departments statement said. The department has also asked all passengers of this flight to register their details on the helpline number 104, it said.

