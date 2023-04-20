New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Thursday attended the Indian Air Force Commanders' Conference at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhavan) in the national capital.

The CDS was briefed about the operational readiness of the Indian Air Force.Later, speaking to the IAF Commanders present in the Conference, the CDS highlighted the need to chart a clear path towards fleet sustenance, while simultaneously taking steps towards increasing indigenisation. He also discussed the contours of enhancing integration amongst the three services and the benefits that would accrue from the same.The theme of this year's three-day AFCC which began on 19 April 2023 is 'Beyond Boundaries: Robust Foundation".

The Conference which is held every year involves discussions on the year gone by and the progress made on the path planned for the future.

Views of various government organs and academia are sought during the conference which is also addressed by the Chiefs of the Army and Naval Staff. (ANI)

