New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Monday alleged that the Centre has abdicated its responsibility and left COVID-19 vaccination to states.

"Modi government has abdicated its responsibility and left vaccination to states. It would have been financially more equitable for the Centre to provide free vaccine to all," the party Chief said while Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

Sonia Gandhi further expressed concern over the worrying situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

"In past four weeks, COVID-19 situation has become even more catastrophic. Governance failures have become even starker. Scientific advice has been willfully ignored and the country is paying a horrendous price for the Central government's neglect of the pandemic," she added.

Meanwhile, India today reported 3,66,161 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, as per the union health ministry. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,26,62,575.

As many as 3,754 people succumbed to the disease in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,46,116. As per the government data, a present there are 37,45,237 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The country also witnessed as many as 3,53,818 recoveries taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,86,71,222. The total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at over 17,01,76,603, informed the health ministry. (ANI)

