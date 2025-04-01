Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): As the central and state governments are formulating a comprehensive action plan to strengthen the Vizag Steel Plant, a delegation from the Union Ministry of Steel on Monday, held discussions with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Undavalli.

The discussions primarily focused on the developments following the NDA government's approval of a financial package for the Vizag Steel Plant and the necessary measures to be taken.

Union Minister of State for Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, who attended the meeting, expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the state government's initiative in providing security to the plant through the Special Protection Force (SPF).

The Chief Minister also discussed key aspects with the delegation, including the regular review of the steel plant's progress and the reopening of the third blast furnace in addition to the two currently in operation.

He emphasized the emotional and economic significance of the Vizag Steel Plant (RINL) to the state and the need to safeguard its future.

CM Chandrababu Naidu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government for considering the state's request and announcing financial assistance for the plant's revival.

He underscored that both the central and state governments must collaborate effectively to restore the steel plant to its former glory.

Naidu also reassured that the state government would continue providing the necessary support.

The Chief Minister also underlined that without reducing operational costs and enhancing efficiency and capacity, the expected results could not be achieved.

The meeting was attended by Steel Ministry Secretary Sandeep Poundrik, Joint Secretary Abhijit Narendra, NMDC CMD Amitava Mukherjee, RINL In-Charge CMD Ajit Kumar Saxena, MECON CMD S.K. Verma, and MSTC Limited CMD Manobendra Ghosal. (ANI)

