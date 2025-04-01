Dehradun, March 31: In a significant move to pay tribute to prominent figures who contributed to preserving India's rich cultural legacy, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced the renaming of various locations in the districts of Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar. The Chief Minister emphasised that the renaming process reflects public sentiment while honouring Indian culture and heritage. In Haridwar district, Aurangzebpur has been renamed to Shivaji Nagar; Gajiwali to Arya Nagar; Chandpur to Jyotiba Phule Nagar; Mohammadpur Jat to Mohanpur Jat; Khanpur Kursli to Ambedkar Nagar; Indrishpur to Nandpur; Khanpur to Shri Krishna Pur; and Akbarpur Fazalpur to Vijayanagar.

In Dehradun district, Miyanwala has been renamed to Ramji Wala; Pirwala to Kesari Nagar; Chandpur Khurd to Prithviraj Nagar; and Abdullah Nagar to Daksh Nagar. In Nainital district, Nawabi Road has been rechristened Atal Marg, while the road from Panchakki to ITI is renamed as Guru Golwalkar Marg. In Udham Singh Nagar district, Sultanpur Patti municipal council is now Kaushalya Puri.

In a related development in 2024, the state government, fulfilling a long-standing demand, officially renamed the mythological city of Joshimath as Jyotirmath. This renaming marks a return to its historical name and is seen as a significant cultural restoration effort. Local residents, along with various organisations, had proposed the change during a ceremony in 2023.

Jyotirmath, the gateway to the Badrinath shrine, gained prominence after the land subsidence disaster of early 2023, intensifying demands for the renaming. The renaming initiatives underscore the government's commitment to aligning with cultural values and addressing public aspirations.

The name ‘Joshimath’ emerged prior to British colonial rule and subsequently found its way into official government records. Over time, when the tehsil and block were established, they adopted the name Joshimath as well. While ‘Jyotirmath’ retained its significance in religious and formal contexts, the name ‘Joshimath’ gained widespread usage in everyday conversations.

