New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): As the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to stage a protest in Delhi against the alleged centre's discrimination against Kerala, Kerala Minister MB Rajesh said that the central government has denied them Rs 57,400 crores.

Kerala Minister MB Rajesh said, "This protest is mainly against the Centre's discrimination against Kerala. The Central govt has denied us Rs 57,400 crores. It has reduced our revenue deficit grant, there is no GST compensation and tax devolution has come down."

He further said that earlier the tax devolution was 3.97 per cent and now it was 1.85 per cent.

"The share has just become half. The central government has reduced on borrowing limit. On the one hand BJP government is denying us our share and on the other hand, they are not allowing us to borrow money. This has put huge pressure on the government of Kerala."

He further said that the Kerala government has filed a suit in the Supreme Court seeking fiscal justice.

"The BJP govt is discriminating against all non-BJP state governments. We are not alone, Karnataka has done a protest today, Tami Nadu has announced that they will support us - now this protest is strengthening," he added.

Earlier Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrived at the national capital as the LDF led by the Chief Minister will hold a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Thursday against the Central government.

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal said that the budget was passed amid a poor financial situation owing to the Union Government's attitude which affected the state's finances. Balagopal accused the Centre of causing financial hardship for Kerala. He asserted that the state wouldn't remain silent and urged unity to build a "Navakeralam." (ANI)

