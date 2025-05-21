Thiruvananthapuram, May 21 (PT) Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Wednesday said the state government has made the Vizhinjam International seaport a reality despite the fact that Centre has not given even a single rupee for the project.

The Centre has continuously been denying deserved allocations to the state, but Kerala could make remarkable achievements in various sectors despite being financially choked by the union government, he told reporters here.

While mentioning the achievements of the state government in the infrastructure sector, the state FM said the Kerala government has made the Vizhinjam Port, one of the largest such ports in the world, a reality without any central assistance.

"The Centre has not given even a single rupee for the construction of Vizhinjam Port. The Kerala government stands here after practically making one of the largest ports of its kind a reality," he said.

He further said, though the Centre has not provided any assistance, a port where the world's biggest ships can berth has been constructed here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently commissioned the Vizhinjam International Seaport here, placing Kerala firmly on the global maritime map.

The port is expected to transform India's role in international trade and shipping.

The deep-water port has been developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India's largest port developer and part of the Adani Group, under a public-private partnership.

