Pune, May 21: The daughter-in-law of Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Rajendra Hagawane, Vaishnavi Shashank Hagawane, hanged herself to death at her residence in Bhukum, Pune, on May 16. A case of abetment to suicide and dowry harassment has been filed against five members of her in-laws’ family. Following her suicide, the case has left many wondering who Vaishnavi Hagawane was and what led her to take such a drastic step. The police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter.

According to reports, Vaishnavi was rushed to a private hospital by her husband after she was found unconscious inside a locked room. Doctors declared her dead on arrival, and injury marks were found on her body, raising suspicions of ongoing physical abuse. Her father has alleged that she faced mental and physical torture over dowry demands since her marriage in 2023. The National Commission for Women has also taken note of the case, demanding strict action. Let's know who was Vaishnavi Hagawane and what are the allegations against her in-laws. Pune: Youth Dies by Suicide in Hinjewadi After Being Harassed by Cousins Over His Salary and Savings, Accused Arrested.

Who was Vaishnavi Hagawane?

Vaishnavi Hagawane was a 23-year-old woman who had a love marriage with Shashank Hagawane in April 2023. She was the daughter-in-law of Rajendra Hagawane, a leader from the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction). A resident of Bhukum in Pune’s Mulshi tehsil, Vaishnavi was reportedly well-educated and came from a respected family. According to her family, Vaishnavi’s married life was marred by alleged mental and physical harassment from her in-laws, which included abuse, torture, and constant pressure due to their dowry demands. Pune Shocker: Khadki Cop Anna Gunjal Dies by Suicide, His Body Found Hanging From Tree Near Tiger Point in Lonavala; Probe Launched.

What Are the Allegations Against Rajendra Hagawane’s Family?

Serious allegations have been levelled against the family of Rajendra Hagawane in connection with the death of his daughter-in-law, Vaishnavi Shashank Hagawane. According to the complaint filed by Vaishnavi’s father, her in-laws mentally and physically harassed her over dowry demands. They allegedly demanded 51 tolas of gold, a Fortuner car, silver utensils, and a lavish wedding at the time of marriage in 2023. The harassment reportedly began soon after the wedding, with Vaishnavi being subjected to verbal abuse and mental harassment as her family failed to meet Hagawane family's dowry demand .

The situation worsened when she became pregnant in August 2023, as her husband allegedly denied paternity and physically assaulted her, eventually throwing her out of the house. Further allegations reveal that Vaishnavi attempted suicide in November 2023 by consuming poison due to the relentless harassment, but was later taken back to her in-laws’ home after recovery.

Her family claims the torture continued, including physical assaults by her mother-in-law and sister-in-law, and even demands of INR 2 crore for a land purchase. When Vaishnavi’s family refused, she was allegedly threatened and humiliated, with the in-laws using their political status to intimidate her. Injury marks were reportedly found on her body post-mortem, pointing to possible physical abuse before her death.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

