Kolkata, Dec 11 (PTI) Despite repeated reminders from the West Bengal government, the Centre is yet to act to check the recurrent flood situation in the northern part of the state, Irrigation Minister Manas Bhuniya said on Wednesday.

Regretting the Narendra Modi government is yet to take any initiative to constitute the Indo-Bhutan River Commission, Bhuniya told reporters in the assembly premises that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC MPs had on several occasions taken up the issue with the Centre but it appears they did not take cognizance of the situation.

"Seventy-six rivers originating from Bhutan hills are flowing through north Bengal and instances of flash floods in recent years often caused heavy casualty and loss of properties," he said adding only a river commission having representation from both countries can address the issue.

Bhuniya said that in view of the “apathy” on the part of Centre, the state has undertaken a survey of the basin of the rivers in north Bengal and will formulate its course of action in future.

The state BJP is not working unitedly with the West Bengal government for the interest of the people, he alleged.

The Centre has also done nothing to solve the recurrent flood in Ghatal in Paschim Medinipur district, the state has chalked out an alternative master plan "as we cannot keep people of the area reeling under floods every year."

He said an amount of Rs 341.50 crore has been spent for excavation work as part of the Ghatal Master Plan, a mega project to dredge riverbeds and strengthen embankments of at least 10 major rivers in the southern part of the state.

A committee has been formed to monitor the Ghatal case, of which Bhuniya is the chairman and local MP Dev a member.

