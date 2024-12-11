Mahakumbh Nagar, December 11: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has taken steps to digitise the Mahakumbh 2025, the first such initiative, by introducing advanced technology during the entire period of pilgrimage. Alongside the ambitious digitisation plan, extensive measures are also being taken to prevent online fraud and ensure cyber safety for visitors.

A cyber police station has been established in the fair area, designed to tackle threats such as misuse of AI, the dark web, and social media platforms. This initiative aims to safeguard devotees from potential cyber scams during the grand event. A dedicated team of top cyber experts and officers has been formed to manage online security of the anticipated 45 crore devotees. These specialists will provide round-the-clock vigilance, ensuring a secure and seamless experience for pilgrims from India and abroad. Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh Police Establishes Cyber Police Station in Prayagraj To Safeguard Devotees From Potential Online Scams.

An estimated 45 crore devotees are expected to attend, and ensuring their safety is being given top priority. Special attention is being paid by officials to ensure the security of every devotee during the event. To enhance safety measures, a special team of selected officers from across the state has been deployed in Mahakumbh Nagar to provide cyber security.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi shared that detailed plans have been made to protect devotees from cyber fraud, including threats from fake and dark websites and malicious activities on social media. Experienced officers from the state have already taken charge, and cyber experts are now in position. Measures are in place to prevent any misuse of AI, social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Google. Suspicious activities, such as fake links used by fraudsters, are being closely monitored and neutralised. Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh Government To Conduct World’s Largest Headcount of Devotees Using AI-Powered Cameras.

In a proactive move, the cyber security team has identified 44 suspicious websites and initiated action against them. To ensure the safety of devotees attending Mahakumbh 2025, a large-scale awareness campaign is underway. A dedicated helpline number, 1920, has been launched to provide information related to the event. Additionally, official government websites (with "gov.in" in their domain) are being promoted for authentic information.

Devotees are encouraged to report fake websites to local police stations, where the Cyber Police will take immediate action. A dedicated team of cyber experts is working tirelessly to ensure the online safety of over 45 crore devotees attending from across the country and abroad. The team is active both at their stations with laptops and computers, as well as with mobile units handling cases of fake websites and fraudulent social media accounts. They are particularly focused on preventing fraudsters who solicit money via AI, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), or Instagram. Any such complaints will be addressed promptly, and strict action will be taken against these offenders.

