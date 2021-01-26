Srinagar, Jan 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir is marching fast towards rapid growth and development and the central government is leaving no stone unturned to make the union territory progressive and prosperous, Baseer Khan, adviser to the lieutenant governor, said on Tuesday.

Khan was addressing a Republic Day function at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here after unfurling the national flag.

"On this great occasion, I would like to highlight some major achievements of government like the recently launched healthcare scheme Sehat, under which each individual will get Rs 5 lakh coverage as health benefit across the country," he said.

Khan said the J&K administration exhibited great courage and promptly responded to the crisis brought by the outbreak of COVID-19.

He praised all deputy commissioners, health functionaries, doctors, para-medical staff and departments concerned for fighting the pandemic together.

Khan said that as the 70 per cent of the population is dependent on agriculture and its allied sectors, all efforts are afoot to ensure the target of doubling the income of farmers is achieved in the UT.

The adviser said the facility of an elevated rail system is also expected to be launched in the UT by 2024-end. Besides, every household shall be provided with tap water facility by 2022, he said. Khan also deliberated on several measures launched in the power sector.

He termed the successful conduct of the first-ever DDC polls in the UT another achievement that will provide people an opportunity to be part of the development initiatives in their areas at the grassroots.

The adviser also appreciated the security forces for their services.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)