Dehradun, Feb 17 (PTI) The Centre has approved the upgradation of 108 roads in Uttarakhand under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana.

The approval letter was issued by Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday.

According to the letter, 108 roads covering a total length of 1,197.207 km in Uttarakhand will be upgraded at an estimated cost of Rs 967.73 crore under PMGSY -III.

Out of the total Rs 967.73 crore, the Centre will give Rs 803.85 crore and the remaining Rs 163.88 crore will be borne by the state government.

The approval is being given in acknowledgement of the fact that the hilly areas are hit by natural disasters every year and people in the hills have to face various hardships, the letter said.

